Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 125 ($1.64) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WHR. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.64) price target on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Warehouse REIT to GBX 145 ($1.91) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

WHR stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 116 ($1.53). 427,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,427. The company has a market cap of $278.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 108.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 105.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Warehouse REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 1.04 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 113.50 ($1.49).

In other news, insider Stephen Barrow bought 100,000 shares of Warehouse REIT stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of £108,000 ($142,067.88). Also, insider Aimee Pitman bought 47,348 shares of Warehouse REIT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £50,188.88 ($66,020.63).

Warehouse REIT plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It makes investments in UK urban warehouses. Warehouse REIT Plc was founded in July 24, 2017 and is based in Chester, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

