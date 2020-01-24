Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WM. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 162,829 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $511,960.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,695.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $31,957.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,877,477.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,064 shares of company stock worth $1,006,361. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. CIBC initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 price target on Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.42.

WM stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $120.99. The company had a trading volume of 89,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,750. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.85 and a 1 year high of $121.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.77 and its 200 day moving average is $115.19. The company has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.60.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

