Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp cut its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 481,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,556 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for 2.7% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. AMI Asset Management Corp owned about 0.11% of Waste Management worth $54,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 target price on Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.42.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,984. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 3,158 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total value of $350,443.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,224,159.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,361. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $121.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.85 and a 12 month high of $121.77.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 11.35%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

