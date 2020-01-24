Waverton Investment Management Ltd Has $3.94 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 362.7% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $32,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.11. 4,404,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,908,546. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.23 and its 200-day moving average is $38.05. The company has a market capitalization of $222.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.41.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

