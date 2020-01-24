Waverton Investment Management Ltd Has $4.35 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,814 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 30,740 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 403,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $24,343,000 after buying an additional 58,674 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its position in Verizon Communications by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 20,277 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 173,535 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,914,000 after acquiring an additional 38,654 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 65,471 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,744 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday. HSBC lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Nomura lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, New Street Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.41.

VZ traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,036,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,935,683. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.12. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.23%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $81,506.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,372.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

