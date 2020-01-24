Waverton Investment Management Ltd Has $68.47 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,752,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,084 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 3.5% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in AT&T were worth $68,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 93.5% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 31,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 15,255 shares during the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 307.1% in the third quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 93,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 70,295 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 13.5% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 78,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.2% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 108,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.0% in the third quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 45,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.76. 3,842,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,704,680. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.67 and its 200 day moving average is $36.95. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 59.09%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on T. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.