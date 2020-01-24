Waverton Investment Management Ltd Sells 42,822 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 466,406 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 42,822 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 5.3% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $101,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Home Depot by 295.0% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $929,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $738,000. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HD traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $234.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,095,109. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.12. The firm has a market cap of $254.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $175.30 and a 12 month high of $239.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HD. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $237.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.65.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.