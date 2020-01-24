Wavesbet (WBET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $80,865.00

Wavesbet (CURRENCY:WBET) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Wavesbet token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B. Wavesbet has a market capitalization of $80,865.00 and approximately $25,397.00 worth of Wavesbet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wavesbet has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wavesbet alerts:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00023881 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00052034 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000672 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Wavesbet Profile

Wavesbet (CRYPTO:WBET) is a token. Wavesbet’s total supply is 59,499,999,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,499,999,948 tokens. Wavesbet’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesbet. The official website for Wavesbet is wavesbet.io. Wavesbet’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wavesbet Token Trading

Wavesbet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wavesbet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wavesbet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wavesbet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wavesbet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wavesbet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.