WAX (WAXP) Trading 17.8% Higher Over Last Week

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. WAX has a market cap of $23.49 million and $348,747.00 worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WAX has traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WAX token can now be bought for about $0.0232 or 0.00000272 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX, Bittrex and Bithumb.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $270.94 or 0.03183860 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011767 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00202714 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029596 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00124519 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About WAX

WAX was first traded on October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,605,628,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,013,493,952 tokens. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WAX is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WAX is medium.com/wax-io.

WAX Token Trading

WAX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Kyber Network, Radar Relay, Bittrex, IDEX, HitBTC, Bancor Network, Bibox, Ethfinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Tidex, C2CX, Bithumb, Huobi and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

