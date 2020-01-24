WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,560 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,560 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,000. Amazon.com makes up 1.6% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Long Island Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,294,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $1.08 on Friday, reaching $1,885.66. The company had a trading volume of 527,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,332,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,566.76 and a 1-year high of $2,035.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,831.23 and its 200-day moving average is $1,816.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total value of $663,500.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,041,412.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total transaction of $6,065,855.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,455,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,225.00 to $2,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Macquarie set a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,234.00 price objective for the company. Finally, China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,850.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,177.07.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

