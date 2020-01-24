WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $5.56 Million in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 90,610 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $5,563,000. Verizon Communications comprises about 3.2% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,112,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319,802 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,854,317 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,829,887,000 after purchasing an additional 509,082 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 14.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,926,517 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,021,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,395 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,914,854 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,020,981,000 after purchasing an additional 83,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,496,032 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $485,210,000 after purchasing an additional 101,679 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $81,506.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,372.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $60.56. 1,036,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,935,683. The stock has a market cap of $250.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.64 and a 200-day moving average of $59.12. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.23%.

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Nomura lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 target price on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.41.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.