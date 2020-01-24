WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $7.80 Million in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 53,922 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $7,799,000. Walt Disney makes up approximately 4.4% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1,052.9% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 25,999 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 23,744 shares in the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 103.6% during the third quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 140,100 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,258,000 after acquiring an additional 71,300 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $234,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,620,674 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $341,526,000 after buying an additional 11,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 69.6% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 47,347 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after buying an additional 19,426 shares in the last quarter. 64.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.04. 2,315,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,938,183. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $107.32 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a market capitalization of $256.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 30.50%.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total value of $608,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,550,644.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,837 shares of company stock worth $2,759,138 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 11th. Argus raised their target price on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Consumer Edge started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.31.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

