WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New $6.57 Million Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 109,690 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,565,000. Intel accounts for 3.7% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 5,885.6% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $102,941,000 after buying an additional 6,058,262 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Intel by 978.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,306,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $273,424,000 after buying an additional 4,814,051 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Intel by 762.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,174,969 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $215,136,000 after buying an additional 3,691,057 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Intel by 20.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,201,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $628,747,000 after buying an additional 2,055,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Intel by 202.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,714,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $102,624,000 after buying an additional 1,147,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intel to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.97.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $141,357.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $78,539.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,917.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $4.59 on Friday, hitting $67.91. 27,606,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,784,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $62.85.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

