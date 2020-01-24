Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 4,834 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 27,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,280,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,742,000 after purchasing an additional 183,558 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 239.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 50,235 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 198.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY opened at $30.82 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12-month low of $22.35 and a 12-month high of $31.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of -146.76 and a beta of 1.65.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WY. Argus upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Scotiabank set a $28.50 target price on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.64.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

