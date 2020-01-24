Wealthfront Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,516 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,106 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 0.5% of Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $66,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth about $135,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $319.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.93. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.74 and a fifty-two week high of $319.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $1,392.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Apple to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.51.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.