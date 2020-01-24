Wealthfront Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,784 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 161.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $171,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $562,450. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $26.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.80. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $31.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.44.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.07.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

