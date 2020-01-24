Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $1.05 Million Position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 57.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 58.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 122.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 52.9% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 17.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of E*TRADE Financial stock opened at $46.07 on Friday. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a one year low of $34.68 and a one year high of $52.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.88 and its 200 day moving average is $43.79. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 35.79%. The company had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $44.00 price target on E*TRADE Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JMP Securities increased their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. E*TRADE Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.88.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

