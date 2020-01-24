Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,923 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,165,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,654,161,000 after buying an additional 1,395,988 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in FedEx by 17.1% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,099,219 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $596,723,000 after buying an additional 599,344 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 11,911.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,489 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $183,645,000 after buying an additional 1,109,177 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 5.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,109,396 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $161,495,000 after buying an additional 61,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 0.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 711,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $103,521,000 after buying an additional 6,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FDX. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on FedEx from $189.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on FedEx from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $155.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.88.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $151.75 per share, with a total value of $758,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,966 shares in the company, valued at $9,555,090.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Edwardson bought 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,120.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $154.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 737.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.68. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $137.78 and a one year high of $199.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.75%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

