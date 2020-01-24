Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,165 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in L Brands were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in L Brands by 357.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 42,905 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,570,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in shares of L Brands by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 28,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of L Brands by 1,767.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its position in shares of L Brands by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 89,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. 71.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LB shares. Loop Capital reduced their price target on L Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America upgraded L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson cut their target price on L Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on L Brands to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. L Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.58.

Shares of NYSE:LB opened at $21.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.79. L Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $29.02.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 72.15% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that L Brands Inc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

