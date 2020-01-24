Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,699 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 17,564 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSI. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Gabelli upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.88.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $177.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.55. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $113.70 and a 52 week high of $182.28.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 114.01% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 37.48%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

