Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $1.15 Million Position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HIG stock opened at $58.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.46. The company has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.63. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $45.91 and a twelve month high of $62.75.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 4,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $276,112.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,184 shares in the company, valued at $977,082.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 30,979 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total value of $1,914,502.20. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,262 shares of company stock valued at $3,865,103. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HIG shares. Citigroup started coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Hartford Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.36.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

