Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 107.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,694 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 25,704 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 252.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,032,588 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $229,089,000 after buying an additional 5,755,255 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 8,782.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,126,454 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,515 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 632.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,430,430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,046 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 384.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,162,140 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,961,000 after acquiring an additional 922,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth about $16,883,000. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DVN opened at $24.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.42. Devon Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $19.72 and a 52-week high of $35.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.91.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 16.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 27.91%.

DVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.81.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $33,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,975 shares in the company, valued at $967,889.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

