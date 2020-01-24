Wealthfront Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the third quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at $610,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Cintas by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,627,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $286.02 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $180.44 and a 12 month high of $287.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $270.59 and a 200-day moving average of $262.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. Cintas had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Cintas declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CTAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cintas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.18.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.