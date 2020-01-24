Wealthfront Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Verisign were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Verisign by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,860,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,398,000 after purchasing an additional 214,629 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Verisign by 9.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 895,468 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $168,912,000 after purchasing an additional 76,647 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Verisign by 10,503.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 807,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $168,798,000 after purchasing an additional 799,415 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Verisign by 11.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 648,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $122,353,000 after purchasing an additional 65,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Verisign by 25.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 440,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $83,133,000 after purchasing an additional 89,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisign alerts:

In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $56,218.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Verisign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $215.02 on Friday. Verisign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.06 and a 1 year high of $221.78. The company has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.92 and its 200 day moving average is $197.80.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a net margin of 52.60%. The company had revenue of $308.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Verisign’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

Read More: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.