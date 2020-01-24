Wealthfront Advisers LLC Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 38,116 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,015,589 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $365,106,000 after purchasing an additional 751,835 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 4,397,123 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $139,521,000 after purchasing an additional 318,716 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 39,001.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,790,642 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $88,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,505 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 6,554.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 909,994 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $28,874,000 after purchasing an additional 896,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 809,543 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,686,000 after acquiring an additional 339,952 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TPR shares. ValuEngine raised Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Edward Jones raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, HSBC lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

TPR opened at $27.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.01. Tapestry Inc has a 1 year low of $18.54 and a 1 year high of $39.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry Inc will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.53%.

In related news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $856,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,868.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

