Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 2,086 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Ball by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 153,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 402.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 163,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,592,000 after buying an additional 131,181 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 367,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,782,000 after buying an additional 181,332 shares during the period. 81.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $629,233.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 438,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,137,918.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 17,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $1,281,459.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 452,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,336,106.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,520 shares of company stock worth $4,973,069. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ball from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Vertical Research upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Ball in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Ball in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.39.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $71.87 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $48.81 and a 1 year high of $81.88. The company has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.60 and its 200 day moving average is $70.72.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.02). Ball had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

