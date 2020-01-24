Wealthfront Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in J M Smucker by 3.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in J M Smucker by 928.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 101,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,639,000 after acquiring an additional 91,216 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in J M Smucker by 12.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,505,000 after acquiring an additional 55,816 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in J M Smucker by 380.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 32,799 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in J M Smucker by 11.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,933,000 after acquiring an additional 15,415 shares during the period. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $108.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. J M Smucker Co has a 52 week low of $99.54 and a 52 week high of $128.43.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.13. J M Smucker had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. J M Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J M Smucker Co will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.46%.

SJM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of J M Smucker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.60.

In related news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,796,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $113,006.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,267.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

