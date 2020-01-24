Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 11,985 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,985 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter worth about $58,000.

Shares of VTIP opened at $49.31 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $47.96 and a 1 year high of $49.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.351 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

