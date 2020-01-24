Wealthfront Advisers LLC Trims Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,545 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $682,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,856,000 after purchasing an additional 14,266 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 6,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $190,658.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,504.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $359,410.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,494.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,622 shares of company stock valued at $2,986,438 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $63.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $70.50.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 37.50%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

