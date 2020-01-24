Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Acquires 2,150 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,366,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401,622 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Chevron by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,096,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $841,660,000 after buying an additional 58,570 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Chevron by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,482,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $650,218,000 after buying an additional 990,819 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,163,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $612,338,000 after buying an additional 123,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Chevron by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,346,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $396,901,000 after buying an additional 12,904 shares in the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.44. The stock had a trading volume of 559,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,791,822. The company has a market capitalization of $213.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.21. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $110.42 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.87.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $1,798,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

