Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Acquires 3,996 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,849 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.1% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 14,004 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 29,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,949 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $60.59. The company had a trading volume of 470,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,935,683. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.64 and a 200-day moving average of $59.12.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The business had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.23%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $81,506.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,372.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,833.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VZ shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.41.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

