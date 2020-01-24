Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Grows Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 2.0% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $10,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 227,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 21,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 136.8% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 64,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 241,313 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 566.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 54,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 599,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,081,000 after purchasing an additional 26,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.60. 1,434,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,704,680. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.09%.

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. HSBC downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

