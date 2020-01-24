Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $5.47 Million Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.0% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 626.9% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Macquarie upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.71.

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 26,075 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $3,258,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,066 shares in the company, valued at $17,377,687.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $210,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,247,348 shares of company stock valued at $154,656,137. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.61. The stock had a trading volume of 637,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,917,781. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $92.97 and a fifty-two week high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.00. The company has a market cap of $314.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.41, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

