Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Increases Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,699 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,752 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 2.0% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 96.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 52.8% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 24.9% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 601.8% in the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total value of $608,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,550,644.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,837 shares of company stock worth $2,759,138. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DIS traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,045,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,938,183. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.76. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $107.32 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $256.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.31.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.