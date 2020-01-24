Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 81 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 5.0% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $26,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,320 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Amazon.com by 32.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 901,471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,564,873,000 after buying an additional 219,380 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000,029,000 after buying an additional 138,504 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 314.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 156,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $271,566,000 after buying an additional 118,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 27.5% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 232,935 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $441,095,000 after buying an additional 50,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $7.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,892.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,332,492. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,831.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,816.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,566.76 and a twelve month high of $2,035.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.81, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,350.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,177.07.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total value of $663,500.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,041,412.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,749.91, for a total transaction of $531,972.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $4,066,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.