Webchain (WEB) Hits One Day Volume of $1.00

Webchain (CURRENCY:WEB) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Webchain has a market capitalization of $59,430.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Webchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Webchain has traded up 29.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Webchain coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinroom, EscoDEX, STEX and ChaoEX .

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.76 or 0.00730655 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 33.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001389 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001795 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Webchain Coin Profile

Webchain (WEB) is a coin. It was first traded on October 1st, 2017. Webchain’s total supply is 513,893,272 coins and its circulating supply is 163,892,747 coins. The Reddit community for Webchain is /r/Webchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Webchain is webchain.network. Webchain’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive. Webchain’s official Twitter account is @thewebchain.

Buying and Selling Webchain

Webchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RaisEX, STEX, BiteBTC, ChaoEX , Coinroom and EscoDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Webchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Webchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

