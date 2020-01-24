Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Raised to Equal Weight at Stephens

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stephens from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WBS. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Webster Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.67.

WBS opened at $48.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32. Webster Financial has a twelve month low of $42.29 and a twelve month high of $58.25.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $302.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.90 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 27.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Webster Financial news, Director Mark Pettie sold 4,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $185,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,799.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 1,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $45,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,099 shares in the company, valued at $644,042.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $321,640. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Webster Financial by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

