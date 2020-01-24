Wedbush Reaffirms Buy Rating for Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN)

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

MGEN has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Miragen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.92.

Miragen Therapeutics stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.23. 13,670,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,166. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average is $1.00. Miragen Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). Miragen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 113.02% and a negative net margin of 1,037.02%. The company had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 million. Equities analysts expect that Miragen Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Miragen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 901.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 360,746 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 617,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 169,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

