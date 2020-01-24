Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Friday. They presently have a target price on the social networking company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $231.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Summit Redstone began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.75.

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ:FB traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $217.95. 11,888,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,944,213. Facebook has a 12-month low of $143.43 and a 12-month high of $222.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $224,991.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,862.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.88, for a total transaction of $23,597,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 789,360 shares of company stock worth $151,245,323. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arjuna Capital grew its stake in Facebook by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 10,313 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Facebook by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 11,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 58,814 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in Facebook by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,322 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management lifted its holdings in Facebook by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 7,084 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.