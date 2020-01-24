Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cloudflare (NET)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cloudflare (NYSE: NET):

1/16/2020 – Cloudflare was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CloudFlare Inc. is a web infrastructure and website security company. It provides content delivery network services, DDoS mitigation, Internet security and distributed domain name server services. The company operates primarily in Lisbon, London, Singapore, Munich, San Jose, Champaign, Illinois, Austin, New York City and Washington, D.C. CloudFlare Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

1/9/2020 – Cloudflare is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

1/9/2020 – Cloudflare was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/3/2020 – Cloudflare was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/28/2019 – Cloudflare was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/21/2019 – Cloudflare was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/11/2019 – Cloudflare was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

NET stock opened at $18.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.02, a quick ratio of 9.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cloudflare Inc has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $22.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.76.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.83 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at about $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at about $186,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at about $186,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

