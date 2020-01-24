Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Sensyne Health (SENS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Sensyne Health (LON: SENS):

1/21/2020 – Sensyne Health had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

1/21/2020 – Sensyne Health had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/10/2020 – Sensyne Health had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/9/2020 – Sensyne Health had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

12/23/2019 – Sensyne Health had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

12/5/2019 – Sensyne Health had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

SENS stock opened at GBX 51 ($0.67) on Friday. Sensyne Health PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 35.30 ($0.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 190 ($2.50). The company has a market capitalization of $64.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 65.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 113.36. The company has a current ratio of 13.92, a quick ratio of 13.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Sensyne Health plc is a healthcare technology company that creates value from accelerating the discovery and development of new medicines and improving patient care through the analysis of real-world evidence from large databases of anonymised patient data in collaboration with NHS Trusts. These anonymised patient data are ethically sourced in that any analysis of anonymised patient data (and hence the Company’s access to it) must be pre-approved for each programme on a case-by-case basis by the relevant NHS Trusts.

