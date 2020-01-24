Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for BMC Stock (BMCH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for BMC Stock (NASDAQ: BMCH):

1/18/2020 – BMC Stock was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/14/2020 – BMC Stock was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BMC Stock Holdings Inc provides diversified building products and services to professional builders and contractors primarily in the residential housing market. The Company’s portfolio of products and services spans building materials includes millwork and structural component manufacturing capabilities, consultative showrooms and design centers, value-added installation management and eBusiness platform. BMC Stock Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Stock Building Supply Holdings, is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. “

1/3/2020 – BMC Stock was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/3/2020 – BMC Stock was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BMC Stock Holdings Inc provides diversified building products and services to professional builders and contractors primarily in the residential housing market. The Company’s portfolio of products and services spans building materials includes millwork and structural component manufacturing capabilities, consultative showrooms and design centers, value-added installation management and eBusiness platform. BMC Stock Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Stock Building Supply Holdings, is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. “

1/1/2020 – BMC Stock was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BMC Stock Holdings Inc provides diversified building products and services to professional builders and contractors primarily in the residential housing market. The Company’s portfolio of products and services spans building materials includes millwork and structural component manufacturing capabilities, consultative showrooms and design centers, value-added installation management and eBusiness platform. BMC Stock Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Stock Building Supply Holdings, is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. “

12/18/2019 – BMC Stock was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BMC Stock Holdings Inc provides diversified building products and services to professional builders and contractors primarily in the residential housing market. The Company’s portfolio of products and services spans building materials includes millwork and structural component manufacturing capabilities, consultative showrooms and design centers, value-added installation management and eBusiness platform. BMC Stock Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Stock Building Supply Holdings, is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. “

12/18/2019 – BMC Stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2019 – BMC Stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

12/12/2019 – BMC Stock is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/11/2019 – BMC Stock was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BMC Stock Holdings Inc provides diversified building products and services to professional builders and contractors primarily in the residential housing market. The Company’s portfolio of products and services spans building materials includes millwork and structural component manufacturing capabilities, consultative showrooms and design centers, value-added installation management and eBusiness platform. BMC Stock Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Stock Building Supply Holdings, is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. “

12/9/2019 – BMC Stock was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BMC Stock Holdings Inc provides diversified building products and services to professional builders and contractors primarily in the residential housing market. The Company’s portfolio of products and services spans building materials includes millwork and structural component manufacturing capabilities, consultative showrooms and design centers, value-added installation management and eBusiness platform. BMC Stock Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Stock Building Supply Holdings, is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. “

Shares of BMCH opened at $31.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.32. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $31.67.

Get BMC Stock Holdings Inc alerts:

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $964.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.70 million. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James F. Jr. Major sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $423,216.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMCH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in BMC Stock by 14.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 16,653 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in BMC Stock by 7.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 514,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,908,000 after acquiring an additional 37,206 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of BMC Stock by 29.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 165,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 37,965 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BMC Stock by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,415,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,799,000 after purchasing an additional 368,188 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BMC Stock by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,277,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,486,000 after purchasing an additional 44,818 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for BMC Stock Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMC Stock Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.