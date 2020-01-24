Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Alstom (ALO)

Alstom (EPA: ALO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/20/2020 – Alstom was given a new €43.00 ($50.00) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/20/2020 – Alstom was given a new €49.00 ($56.98) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Alstom was given a new €49.00 ($56.98) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/16/2020 – Alstom was given a new €47.00 ($54.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/16/2020 – Alstom was given a new €45.00 ($52.33) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – Alstom was given a new €49.00 ($56.98) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Alstom was given a new €45.00 ($52.33) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2019 – Alstom was given a new €45.00 ($52.33) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2019 – Alstom was given a new €43.00 ($50.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/5/2019 – Alstom was given a new €47.00 ($54.65) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2019 – Alstom was given a new €49.00 ($56.98) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Alstom stock opened at €46.86 ($54.49) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €42.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of €39.80. Alstom SA has a fifty-two week low of €25.65 ($29.83) and a fifty-two week high of €37.37 ($43.45).

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

