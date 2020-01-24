Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/23/2020 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Uber Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from to . They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Uber Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Uber Technologies is now covered by analysts at Bernstein Bank. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Uber Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

1/9/2020 – Uber Technologies is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

12/31/2019 – Uber Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

12/23/2019 – Uber Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Uber Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2019 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $45.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2019 – Uber Technologies is now covered by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

11/26/2019 – Uber Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

11/25/2019 – Uber Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Uber have underperformed its industry ever since it went public on May 10, 2019, mainly due to high costs, which marred results in the first three quarters of 2019. Apart from high costs, lower-than-expected gross bookings affected the company’s third-quarter results. Frequent management changes and large-scale sell-offs (by its co-founder Travis Kalanick) following the lock-up expiration are other setbacks for the company. However, the company is making substantial efforts to improve efficiency. To this end, it announced job cuts in July, September and October. Increase in ridesharing revenues is an added positive. The company’s efforts to expand its global presence are also encouraging. The decision to buy a majority stake in online grocery provider Cornershop is in line with the company's strategic efforts to expand.”

11/25/2019 – Uber Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital to $41.00. They now have an “accumulate” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of UBER opened at $37.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Uber Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $25.58 and a 1-year high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 63.57% and a negative return on equity of 209.48%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies Inc will post -6.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $6,364,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 20,264,846 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $547,353,490.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,619.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,250,823 shares of company stock worth $1,806,932,775 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.0% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 68.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.1% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 7,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 32,831 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 41.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,753 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

