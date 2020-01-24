Weidai Ltd (NYSE:WEI) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Weidai Ltd (NYSE:WEI) have been given an average broker rating score of 4.35 (Sell) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating and one has issued a sell rating on the company. Weidai’s rating score has declined by 45% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $2.10 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.22 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Weidai an industry rank of 164 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WEI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Weidai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup cut Weidai from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $5.40 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Weidai from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of WEI stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.66. The stock had a trading volume of 212 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,965. Weidai has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $13.63. The company has a market cap of $192.32 million, a P/E ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.87.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Weidai stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Weidai Ltd (NYSE:WEI) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 520,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,474 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Weidai worth $6,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weidai

Weidai Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides auto-backed financing solutions in the People's Republic of China. Its auto-backed financing platform connects borrowers primarily mall and micro enterprise owners with online investors and institutional funding partners. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

