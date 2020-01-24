West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th.

West Bancorporation has a dividend payout ratio of 49.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect West Bancorporation to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.0%.

Get West Bancorporation alerts:

NASDAQ:WTBA traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.15. The company had a trading volume of 39,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,888. West Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $19.28 and a fifty-two week high of $25.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $398.19 million, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.71.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.27 million for the quarter. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 27.17%.

In other West Bancorporation news, Director Patrick J. Donovan acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $36,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,500 shares of company stock worth $157,180. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WTBA shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.