West Mountain Environmental (CVE:WMT) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of 1.17

Media headlines about West Mountain Environmental (CVE:WMT) have trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. West Mountain Environmental earned a news impact score of 1.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted West Mountain Environmental’s ranking:

Get West Mountain Environmental alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02. West Mountain Environmental has a one year low of C$0.02 and a one year high of C$0.02.

About West Mountain Environmental

West Mountain Environmental Corp., formerly West Mountain Capital Corp., operates through its subsidiary, Phase Separation Solutions Inc, in the waste processing industry using Thermal Phase Separation Technology (TPS) to eliminate the liability inherent in contaminated soil, sludge and, where possible, recover hydrocarbons for reuse.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for West Mountain Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Mountain Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.