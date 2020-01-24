Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 5.7% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 72.4% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 50 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 33.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $1.48 on Friday, reaching $1,486.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,644. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,027.03 and a twelve month high of $1,500.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,025.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,384.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1,263.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $13.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $1,360.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,459.49.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

