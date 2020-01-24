Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 39.08%. The business had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:WAL traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.49. 42,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,232. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $38.55 and a fifty-two week high of $58.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several research firms have commented on WAL. Citigroup set a $58.00 target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Stephens set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

In other news, Director Todd Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,408,992. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,901,650. Company insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

