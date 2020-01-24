Weyerhaeuser (WY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 31st. Analysts expect Weyerhaeuser to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect Weyerhaeuser to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

WY opened at $30.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $22.35 and a one year high of $31.58.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Argus upped their price target on Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $28.50 price target on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.64.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.